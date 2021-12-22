 Skip to main content
Calendar 12-23 Thursday
Calendar 12-23 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Candy house take-home kits — Lincoln Children’s Museum, Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up your take-home kits and text your name and "candy house” to 402-370-9477. A member of the staff will bring your order out to you, 1420 P St. Order: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/candy-houses

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.  

Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road. 

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, 5-7 p.m. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, daily, through Friday, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, daily, through Friday, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St. 

Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Elf," "Christmas Vacation" Trivia, 6800 P St. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

Kinkaider Brewing — 7 p.m. Heather Wellman, guitar, 201 N. Seventh St. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18-plus night, 130 N. 10th St.  

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Wick O'Rya Birthday show, Swaul Pope, Past Casual, Black Ophanim, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

