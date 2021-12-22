Calendar 12-23 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Candy house take-home kits — Lincoln Children’s Museum, Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up your take-home kits and text your name and "candy house” to 402-370-9477. A member of the staff will bring your order out to you, 1420 P St. Order: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/candy-houses

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, 5-7 p.m. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.