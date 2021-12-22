Calendar 12-23 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Candy house take-home kits — Lincoln Children’s Museum, Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up your take-home kits and text your name and "candy house” to 402-370-9477. A member of the staff will bring your order out to you, 1420 P St. Order: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/candy-houses
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, 5-7 p.m. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, daily, through Friday, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, daily, through Friday, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Elf," "Christmas Vacation" Trivia, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider Brewing — 7 p.m. Heather Wellman, guitar, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18-plus night, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Mezcal Brothers, $8; 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Wick O'Rya Birthday show, Swaul Pope, Past Casual, Black Ophanim, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.