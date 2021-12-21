Calendar: 12-22 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Buddy Check with Veterans — Foundry Coffee Shop, 7-9 p.m. Come support your local veterans with conversation and fellowhsip, free parking in Larsen garage between 13th and 14th streets, free beverages and Valentino's pizza, 211 N. 14th St.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open Skate Night — The Bay, 5 p.m.; $10, must sign waiver prior to event, 2005 Y St. Register: bit.ly/rabblemillwaiver.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Christmas movie trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Thirst Things First, Hi Ho Silverfox and Barebear Band, 1412 O St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Candy House take-home kits — Lincoln Children’s Museum, Thursday-Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up your take-home kits, including cardboard house and accessories to decorate your house. Text “Your name and candy house” to 402-370-9477. A member of the staff will bring your order out to you, 1420 P St. Order your house: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/candy-houses.