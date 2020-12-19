Calendar, 12-20 Sunday

Register

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo —5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Tickets go on sale Monday. Lincolnzoo.org/events.

