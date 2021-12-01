Calendar 12-2 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Heritage League Holiday of Trees — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; view beautiful trees decorated by local nonprofits; live music, food items for purchase; $1 admission. Proceeds benefiting the Friendship Home, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pop-in Storytime "Bison" — Morrill Hall, 10:30 a.m. Call for admission price: 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10, 7:15 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR): 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Dark Road" — Ted Sorensen Theatre, Lincoln High, 7 p.m., $5-$15, 2229 J St. Tickets:tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.
"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday, 2225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Stagetheater.com.