Calendar 12-2 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Heritage League Holiday of Trees — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; view beautiful trees decorated by local nonprofits; live music, food items for purchase; $1 admission. Proceeds benefiting the Friendship Home, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pop-in Storytime "Bison" — Morrill Hall, 10:30 a.m. Call for admission price: 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St.

Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.