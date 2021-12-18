Calendar, 12-19 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Holiday Toy giveaway for kids — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Schedule including: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Last name begins with A-N; 12:30-2 p.m. last name begins with O-Z. You must have WIC, Medicaid, SSI, SSD, SNAP, TANF or unemployment to get toys. Bring proof of assistance, one form including Medicaid Cards, birth certificate, vaccination records or a letter from DHHS with the child's name, 1144 M St. More information: visionaryyouth.org.
Last-chance bash craft fair — VFW 3606, 4-7 p.m. Shop homemade items; food trucks on-site, 3340 W. A St.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.
Santa's Station — Through Friday, SouthPointe Pavilions. See website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.
Santa photos at Gateway Mall — Through Friday, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
YOUniversity — Turbine Flats, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Learn new skills, meet at Reactor Coffee, 2124 Y St.
Zoo Lights — Through Dec. 30. Lincoln Children's Zoo. 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. The Credentials and Otos, no cover, 1412 O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City and McKenzie Jalynn, 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe — 3 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, 136 N. 14th St.
Concerts
Christmas Jazz Concert — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 6 p.m. Featuring the Jazz carols of Will Todd, performed by the Saint Paul Chancel Choir, Paul Robinson, director; also joining in the performance is the Jazz Combo and Brass Quintet, free. 1144 M St.
Holiday Music series — James Arthur Vineyards, 2-5 p.m. Live music with Jerry Renaud, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Lincoln Boys Choir "Winter Reflections" concert — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. Featuring three choirs, two pianists, the First-Plymouth Brass and Robert Snider, percussionist. Also featuring Nancy L. Schoen playing the McKinley Bells from the church tower, prior to the concert;$15, adults; free, 18 and under; free, students with ID, 1144 M St. More information: Lincolnboyschoir.org.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas concert — 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $24.50-$89, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: LiedCenter.org
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13), 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., $24-$52, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 2 p.m., 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.