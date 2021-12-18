Calendar, 12-19 Sunday

Holiday Toy giveaway for kids — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Schedule including: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Last name begins with A-N; 12:30-2 p.m. last name begins with O-Z. You must have WIC, Medicaid, SSI, SSD, SNAP, TANF or unemployment to get toys. Bring proof of assistance, one form including Medicaid Cards, birth certificate, vaccination records or a letter from DHHS with the child's name, 1144 M St. More information: visionaryyouth.org.