Calendar, 12-19 Saturday

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Snowplow Santa visits Lincoln residents — See Santa riding in a snowplow at six locations, stay in your car. Schedule and location of visits: 10 a.m., Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; 10:50 a.m., Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.; 11:35 a.m., Holmes Lake Park, 70th Street and Normal Boulevard, Parking Lot 4; 12:15 p.m., Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; 1:05 p.m., Pioneers Park playground, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.; 2 p.m., Williams Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St. More details: Lincoln.ne.gov/snowfighting.

Toy giveaway: People's City Mission — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone in need of free gifts for kids is invited;, while supplies last, Help Center, 6800 P St. Pcmlincoln.org.

Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.

Livestream and virtual events