Calendar, 12-19 Saturday
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Eastridge Holiday Recycle Lights Drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off holiday lights into dumpster behind Eastridge School or any Lincoln Fire Station, benefiting Eastridge PTO, Operation Warm and the LPS Science Focus program, Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. 

Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Through Dec. 24. View a forest of trees, larger-than-life puppets, lighting displays and live music through your car radio, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.

Holiday lights ride: Cycle Works — 6-9 p.m. Depart Cycle Works. Show up with your decorated bike, dress up in your ugly sweater or Santa suit, helmets and lights on bike are required, 720 N. 27th St. 

Lincoln Artists' Guild new art gallery open —10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, items for purchase, 2634 N. 48th St. 

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase a kit, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Snowplow Santa visits Lincoln residents — See Santa riding in a snowplow at six locations, stay in your car. Schedule and location of visits: 10 a.m., Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; 10:50 a.m., Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.; 11:35 a.m., Holmes Lake Park, 70th Street and Normal Boulevard, Parking Lot 4; 12:15 p.m., Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; 1:05 p.m., Pioneers Park playground, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.; 2 p.m., Williams Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St. More details: Lincoln.ne.gov/snowfighting.

Toy giveaway: People's City Mission — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone in need of free gifts for kids is invited;, while supplies last, Help Center, 6800 P St. Pcmlincoln.org

Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com

Livestream and virtual events

Virtual Heritage League of Women's "Holiday of Trees" Through Dec. 30. View decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org

The 402 Band Christmas concert: Lied Live online — 7:30 p.m. Grab your Santa hat and dancing shoes, save space in the living room, get ready for Christmas classics and more. Liedcenter.org.

Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Aggie" (NR), 3 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.,   313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 9. Timed admission, pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

