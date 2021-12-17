Calendar, 12-18 Saturday

Events
UNL commencement ceremonies — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 9 a.m. Bachelor's degrees, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit customer service to get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to box to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
Falling Snow craft show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 50-plus vendors, free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hy-Vee kids character breakfast — Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 9 a.m.-noon. Coloring sheets and giveaways; must purchase breakfast, 6001 Village Drive.
Holiday Lights bike ride — Cycle Works, 5-9 p.m. Wear ugly sweaters or costumes, decorate your bikes; free hot cider and cookies, helmets and lights required on front and back of bikes, 720 N. 27th St.
Indian Center toy giveaway — 4-6 p.m. Parents and guardians of Native kids can pick out gifts while supplies last, 1100 Military Road.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Santa at Frontier Harley Davidson — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 205 N.W. 40th St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, daily, through Friday, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, daily, through Friday, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.
Snow plow Santa visits Lincoln — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa will stop at five locations: 10-10:45 a.m. Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin; 11-11:45 a.m.; Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.; noon-12:50 p.m. Holmes Lake Park, Normal Blvd. and 70th Street; 1:10-2 p.m. Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; 2:15-3 p.m. Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/SnowplowSanta.
Winter Wonderland — Piedmont Shoppes, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, give your letter to Santa; free cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Wreaths Across America — Wyuka Cemetery, 11 a.m. Volunteers needed to help lay wreaths on graves, 3600 O St. Register: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14883/overview/?relatedId=0.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Entertainment
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, free, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Barry's — 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. DJ Craig, 235 N. Ninth St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Steady Wells, 1415 O St.
Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Tim Zach, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Evil Shadows and The Fallen Band, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Exile on O Street Band, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Ro Hempel, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy Night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13), 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Cornhusker Marriott, 6-9 p.m. Win prizes for top sleuth, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.