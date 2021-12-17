Calendar, 12-18 Saturday

Events

UNL commencement ceremonies — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 9 a.m. Bachelor's degrees, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit customer service to get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to box to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.

Falling Snow craft show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 50-plus vendors, free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.

Hy-Vee kids character breakfast — Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 9 a.m.-noon. Coloring sheets and giveaways; must purchase breakfast, 6001 Village Drive.

Holiday Lights bike ride — Cycle Works, 5-9 p.m. Wear ugly sweaters or costumes, decorate your bikes; free hot cider and cookies, helmets and lights required on front and back of bikes, 720 N. 27th St.