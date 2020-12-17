Calendar, 12-18 Friday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Blanket drive at Pyrtle Elementary School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop your blankets off at school office, benefiting the homeless in Lincoln, 721 Cottonwood Drive. More information: 402-436-1162.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Friday-Dec. 24. First-Plymouth Congregational Church, donations accepted benefiting CEDARS home, text HolidayCEDARS@ to 71777 or mail a check to First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln, NE, 68502.