Calendar, 12-18 Friday

Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Blanket drive at Pyrtle Elementary School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop your blankets off at school office, benefiting the homeless in Lincoln, 721 Cottonwood Drive. More information: 402-436-1162.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Friday-Dec. 24. First-Plymouth Congregational Church, donations accepted benefiting CEDARS home, text HolidayCEDARS@ to 71777 or mail a check to First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln, NE, 68502.
"Kids night out": Cooper, Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Parents can enjoy a date night while kids are at YMCA, make a reservation; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Living Nativity Scene at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drive through the parking lot to view the manger scene, free event, freewill donations for the Food Bank of Lincoln, 5750 S. 40th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Third Friday at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Business hours. 6-8 p.m. Cherie Miner, hosting "Angelic visions," featuring nine artists with their interpretations of angels; 7 p.m. Livestream on Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery, 119 S. 9th St.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Livestream and virtual events
"Behind on Rent" — 2 p.m. 25-minute film by Lincoln filmmaker Gabriella Parsons, sharing the stories of housing-insecure Nebraskans and their families during the pandemic. Facebook.com/events/140705344231227.
Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Friday-Dec. 30. The trees will be displayed online, on Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
