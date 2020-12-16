Calendar 12-17 Thursday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Blanket drive at Pyrtle Elementary School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop your blankets off at school office, benefiting Lincoln's homeless, 721 Cottonwood Drive. More information: 402-436-1162.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kit contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy- house-kit.