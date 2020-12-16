Calendar 12-17 Thursday

Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Blanket drive at Pyrtle Elementary School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drop your blankets off at school office, benefiting Lincoln's homeless, 721 Cottonwood Drive. More information: 402-436-1162.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kit contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy- house-kit.
Living Nativity Scene at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Drive through the parking lot to view the manger scene, free, freewill donations for the Food Bank of Lincoln, deposit your donations into the bins located in the parking lot, 5750 S. 40th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Thursday and Dec. 31. Open to anyone needing support after a loss, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Thursday night live music series with the "Midnight Wanderers" — 7 p.m. Livestreamed from Chez SoDo. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Virtual Santa 5K run — Through Sunday. Step-by-step guided training program, you can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit and a challenge sticker. If you choose to pick up your suit and sticker in-store, there is no additional charge. Pick-up suits at Fleet Feet Lincoln, 7701 Pioneers Blvd. and Fleet Feet Omaha, 17660 Wright St. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Meetings
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. City Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 4:45, 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Fitness counts: Bryan Life Pointe — 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes include balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, non-members, 7501 S. 27th St.
Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
