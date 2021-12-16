Calendar, 12-17 Friday

Events

Andrea Von Kampen's "Special Christmas Show" — Rococo Theatre, 7:30 p.m. $20 adults; $10 kids, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: rococotheatre.com.

Christmas party for kids — Connection Point, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parents can drop off their kids age 4 and up for a night out. Kids can decorate cookies, make crafts and play games, supper will be provided, must RSVP, free, 1333 N. 33rd St. RSVP: 402-413-0017.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Scooter’s coffee and holiday cookies are free, while supplies last, 20th and O streets.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.