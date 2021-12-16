Calendar, 12-17 Friday

Events
Andrea Von Kampen's "Special Christmas Show" — Rococo Theatre, 7:30 p.m. $20 adults; $10 kids, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: rococotheatre.com.
Christmas party for kids — Connection Point, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parents can drop off their kids age 4 and up for a night out. Kids can decorate cookies, make crafts and play games, supper will be provided, must RSVP, free, 1333 N. 33rd St. RSVP: 402-413-0017.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Scooter’s coffee and holiday cookies are free, while supplies last, 20th and O streets.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Santa photos — Gateway Mall, daily, through Dec. 24, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.
Third Friday Art Show — Noyes Art Gallery, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Featuring eight artists, new works, variety of mediums, 119 S. Ninth St.
UNL commencement ceremonies — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 3 p.m. Friday. Graduate and professional degrees; 9 a.m. Saturday, bachelor's degrees, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
VA Coffeehaus concert event — Auld Pavilion, 10 a.m. KFOR's Operation Santa Claus presentation to Cindy Lange-Kubick; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 5 p.m. 7:15 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Old-school R&B show" — Screamers, 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. show; Tickets: Screamersdining.com.
