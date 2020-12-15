Calendar: 12-16 Wednesday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic Cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public can pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Tree will be up until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Free flu vaccination at Center for People in Need — 5-7 p.m. Clinic is provided by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, shots are free, no appointment necessary, enter through Door 3, masks required, 3907 N. 27th St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

