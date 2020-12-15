Calendar: 12-16 Wednesday

Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic Cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public can pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Tree will be up until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free flu vaccination at Center for People in Need — 5-7 p.m. Clinic is provided by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, shots are free, no appointment necessary, enter through Door 3, masks required, 3907 N. 27th St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
Through Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Virtual Santa 5K challenge run — You can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit, register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 5. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Tickets go on sale Monday. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
