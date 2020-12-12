Calendar, 12-13 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Entertainment
James Arthur Vineyards holiday music series — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Aaron Stroessner; Dec. 20, Chris Sayre, no cover, items for purchase, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Livestream and virtual events
"Nutcracker Ballet" home Cinema — Available for viewing through Dec. 25. View on: Facebook.com/AmericanMidwestBallet/videos and Youtube.com/channel/UCoLvFcQ-ypoDURFKgMrXj8Q.
Virtual Christmas Jazz concert at Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 4 p.m. Directed by Paul Robinson; Bob Cook, bass; Bob Snider, drums. Saintpaulumc.org/live.
Virtual Heritage League of Women's "Holiday of Trees" — Through Dec. 30. TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Virtual Santa event — Through Dec. 24. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 3 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo —5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Tickets go on sale Monday. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
