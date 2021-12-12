 Skip to main content
Calendar, 12-13 Monday
calendar

Calendar, 12-13 Monday

Events 

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Booster dose clinics for kids Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First and second doses, age 12 and up; Pfizer doses, ages 16 and up; Moderna doses, age 18 and up, 3131 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, write a letter to Santa, 13th and P streets. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Santa's Station at SouthPointe Pavilions — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.

Santa Photos at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St.  Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St. 

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St. 

Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Concert Band holiday celebration concert, free, open to the public, 1113 R St. 

Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. "Twilight at the Rococo" Gala; drinks, dinner, live music, $15, benefiting the Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St. 

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

City Council — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St. 

Auditions

"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Seeking roles for five women and five men, see website to apply, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions

Register 

Fleet Feet Santa fun run/walk and holiday pop-up — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. $10, register for run or walk; following run get free hot chocolate and cookies; shop vendors, giveaways, live music,  7701 Pioneers Blvd. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/LINCOLN/FleetFeetSantaFunRun

Women in Sales and Business —11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12  Business meeting, networking and holiday celebration; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

