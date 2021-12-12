Calendar, 12-13 Monday

Events

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Booster dose clinics for kids — Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First and second doses, age 12 and up; Pfizer doses, ages 16 and up; Moderna doses, age 18 and up, 3131 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, write a letter to Santa, 13th and P streets.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Santa's Station at SouthPointe Pavilions — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.