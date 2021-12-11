Calendar, 12-12 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Abendmusik: "With the Angels, Let us sing" concert — First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Free, public welcome, 2000 D St.

Chili for Charity — Code Beer, 3-7 p.m. Bring donations of food items and personal care items for the Food Bank of Lincoln; $1 for 10 cups to taste chili, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.