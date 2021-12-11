 Skip to main content
Calendar, 12-12 Sunday
Calendar, 12-12 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.  

Abendmusik: "With the Angels, Let us sing" concert First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Free, public welcome, 2000 D St. 

Chili for Charity — Code Beer, 3-7 p.m. Bring donations of food items and personal care items for the Food Bank of Lincoln; $1 for 10 cups to taste chili, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.  

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets. 

Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting — State Capitol, 2 p.m. Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore; live music with local choirs and musician, rotunda, 1445 K St. 

Santa's Station — Through Dec. 24, SouthPointe Pavilions. See website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.

Santa photos at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Sing-along with the Lincoln Lutheran Choir at Grace Lutheran Church — 2 p.m. Informal rehearsal with the choir, public welcome; 3:30 p.m. Free concert and sing-along. For music, email lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com, 2225 Washington St. 

Zoo Lights — Through Dec. 30. Lincoln Children's Zoo. 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv

Entertainment 

James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday music series: Josh Hoyer, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Lucas Minor & Sheila Greenland, 6600 W. O St.  

Beatrice Veteran's Club — 2-5 p.m. Beatrice Single's Club: Leo Lonnie Duo, free pizza, bring a snack to share, 701 Dorsey St. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, 136 N. 14th St.  

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR), 2:10 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.  

Theater

"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 2 p.m., McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave. 

"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m. $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: 402-228-1801.

"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com

"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org. 

"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 2 p.m., 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info

"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 2 p.m., $12, adults; $15, kids, 225 Locust St., Hickman Tickets: thestagetheater.com.

Auditions

"Clue" Beatrice Community Players, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Seeking roles for five women and five men, see website to apply, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions

Register

Fleet Feet Santa fun run/walk and holiday pop-up — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. $10, register for run or walk; following run get free hot chocolate and cookies; shop vendors, giveaways, live music, 7701 Pioneers Blvd. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/LINCOLN/FleetFeetSantaFunRun

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

