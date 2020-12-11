Calendar, 12-12 Saturday

Events
Bryan LifePointe Reindeer Trot — 10 a.m.-noon. Watch participants run in holiday attire or ugly sweaters, light refreshments, free for spectators, 7501 S. 27th. Bryanhealth.org/calendar.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Eastridge Holiday Recycle Lights Drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off holiday lights into dumpster behind Eastridge School or any Lincoln Fire Station, benefiting Eastridge PTO, Operation Warm and the LPS Science Focus program, Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Drive-thru Christmas "Light the Night" event — 8-10 p.m. Thousands of lights on 40 acres, free, 50% of purchase at Chick-fil-A food truck will benefit ministry preventing abuse and neglect, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton. Facebook.com/events/407574517029746.
Lincoln Artists' Guild new art Gallery is open — Noon to 6 pm, Wednesdays -Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, items for purchase, 2634 N. 84th St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase a kit, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Second Saturday at Noyes Art Gallery — 1-4 p.m. Artist Janna Harsh will be available to give gallery tours, 119 S. 9th St.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Livestream and virtual events
"Nutcracker Ballet" home Cinema premiere — 7 p.m. Saturday. Also available for viewing through Dec. 25. View on: Facebook.com/AmericanMidwestBallet/videos and Youtube.com/channel/UCoLvFcQ-ypoDURFKgMrXj8Q.
Virtual Heritage League of Women's "Holiday of Trees"— Through Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 3 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Tickets go on sale Monday. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
