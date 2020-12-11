Calendar, 12-12 Saturday

Events

Bryan LifePointe Reindeer Trot — 10 a.m.-noon. Watch participants run in holiday attire or ugly sweaters, light refreshments, free for spectators, 7501 S. 27th. Bryanhealth.org/calendar.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Eastridge Holiday Recycle Lights Drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off holiday lights into dumpster behind Eastridge School or any Lincoln Fire Station, benefiting Eastridge PTO, Operation Warm and the LPS Science Focus program, Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.

Drive-thru Christmas "Light the Night" event — 8-10 p.m. Thousands of lights on 40 acres, free, 50% of purchase at Chick-fil-A food truck will benefit ministry preventing abuse and neglect, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton. Facebook.com/events/407574517029746.

Lincoln Artists' Guild new art Gallery is open — Noon to 6 pm, Wednesdays -Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, items for purchase, 2634 N. 84th St.