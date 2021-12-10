Calendar, 12-11 Saturday

"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Drive-thru Christmas light spectacular, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org .

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.