Calendar, 12-11 Saturday

Events
Booster clinics for kids — 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, administering first and second doses, age 5 and up; Pfizer doses for age 16 and up, Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit customer service to get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to box to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
Holiday Bazaar — Boy Scouts Outdoor Education Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Kids can visit with Santa, make a craft, get a cookie, 600 S. 120th St.
Holiday Performance Festival — Gateway Mall: 1 p.m. Lincoln East Orchestra; 2 p.m. International Music Academy; 3 p.m. Chase Dance, 6100 O St.
Investigate Saturday: "Snow and Ice" — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 645 N. 14th St. Register: museum.unl.edu.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Drive-thru Christmas light spectacular, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Children's Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Star City Figure Skating Club holiday show — 5 p.m. Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program, $7; free, kids 4 and under, Breslow Center, 433 V St. Tickets: starcityfsc.org/forms.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Concert
Martina McBride "The Joy of Christmas" concert — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $40-$99, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Brass "Sounds of the Season" concert livestreamed — 7 p.m., free concert. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Drunk Santa and DJ Relic, $5, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' pianos, $5, 201 N. 8th St.
Brothers — 10 p.m. Live DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Cactus Hill, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. "The Ugly Everything Christmas party," 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m. Patrick's retirement bash and dance floor party, $5, 200 W. P St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Dadrock, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-9 p.m. Murder Mystery at Billy's Restaurant. RSVP: 402-474-0084.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Dillon Gaige Band and Tony Traynor, 130 N. 10th St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Shooter Jaxx, $5, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Womanish Girl, $10; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Jerry Pranksters, 136 N. 14th St. Tickets: Zoobar.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR), 2:10 p.m., 4:50, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Amal and the Night Visitors" — Temple Building, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. Make a reservation for a free ticket, Studio Theatre, 12th and R streets. Gounl.edu/amahtickets
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m.;2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 301 N. 12th St.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St.
"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, $12, adults; $15, kids, 225 Locust St, Hickman.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.