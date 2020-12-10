Calendar, 12-11 Friday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6; 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tree lighting ceremony, public is invited, 3880 L St.

Cedars Giving Tree at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday Through Dec. 14, choose a paper ornament with a gift listed, purchase the gift and it will be given to a kid at Cedars Home for Christmas, Center court, near Scooter's Coffee, 6100 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.