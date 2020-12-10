 Skip to main content
Calendar, 12-11 Friday
calendar

Calendar, 12-11 Friday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6; 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tree lighting ceremony, public is invited, 3880 L St.

Cedars Giving Tree at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday Through Dec. 14, choose a paper ornament with a gift listed, purchase the gift and it will be given to a kid at Cedars Home for Christmas, Center court, near Scooter's Coffee, 6100 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest  8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.

Nearby 

Cure home senior housing project at VFW Post 9875 Town Hall (Waverly) — 6:30 p.m. Learn about the new Cure project being built for seniors in Waverly, wear a mask, 13820 Guildford St.

Livestream and virtual events

Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Friday-Dec. 30. The trees will be displayed online, on Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.  

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org. 

Save the date 

Blanket drive at Pyrtle Elementary School  8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-18. Drop your blankets off at school office, benefiting the Homeless of Lincoln, 721 Cottonwood Drive. More information: 402-436-1162.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

