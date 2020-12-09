Calendar 12-10 Thursday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kit contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy- house-kit.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream

and virtual events