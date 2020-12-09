Calendar 12-10 Thursday

Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kit contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy- house-kit.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lied Center for the Performing Arts presents: "Fireflies, Forests, and Shadow Puppets" — 4 p.m. Company members from Kerfuffle theater group will lead a 45-minute interactive puppet performance, designed for kids ages 6 and under. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts or liedcenter.org
Look at lunch-time: Sheldon Museum of Art — 12:15 p.m. In recognition of Human Rights Day, Professor Courtney Hillebrecht will discuss the painting "Le Cannibale Moderniste," by Enrique Chagoya on Facebook Live. Facebook.com/sheldonmuseum.
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Fitness counts: Bryan Life Pointe — 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes include balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, non-members, 7501 S. 27th St.
Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
