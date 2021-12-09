Calendar, 12-10 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Carson Open Studios — Temple Building, 4-9 p.m. Works by the students of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre, Film Design and Technology, free event, 12th and R streets.
Cookies with Mrs. Claus and the Elves — 4 p.m. Scheels, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
"Cookies After Dark" adult baking class — Butterfly Bakery, 6:30 p.m. Designed for adults 18 and older; decorate holiday-themed cookies, 4209 S. 33rd St. Register:butterflybakeryne.com/products/cookies-after-dark
"Elvis Rock 'n Remember": Tribute to Elvis — Cornhusker Social Hall, 7 p.m. Joseph Hall performs '50s, '60, and '70s music, 2940 Cornhusker Highway. More information: josephhallelvis.com
Jazz Orchestra performance — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Musical Theatre Showcase — Westbrook Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. Classic musicals, free, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Santa & Mrs. Claus visit — Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 5-7 p.m. Bring your own camera, free, 6001 Village Drive.
UNL Student Art sale — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Clay club sale, Room 118; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo and painting sale, Room 112, Richards Hall, 560 Stadium Drive.
Wesleyan Symphonic Band and NWU Theatre holiday multimedia concert : "Messages from Mother Earth" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Storytelling, cartoons, light show and videos; reception following with climate specialist; free, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir Part II" (R), 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $12, adults; $15, kids, 225 Locust St., Hickman, Tickets: thestagetheater.com.
Nearby
Brownville concert series: “A Swinging Brownville Christmas" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.
