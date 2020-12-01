Calendar: 12-02 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Flu vaccination clinic at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 4-6:30 p.m. Park in the north lot of the Health Department and stay in your vehicle, free shot for 6 months and up, must make an appointment, call 4025-441-8065.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
AARP Caregiving: The care in Health care webinar — 2 p.m. Speaker is award-winning journalist, Richard Lui, discussion is how individuals can prepare themselves for caregiving, gender stereotypes, technology, family conflict, planning, and more. Register: shorturl.at/guA17
Lunch at the Library: Great books for holiday giving via Zoom — noon. Vicki Wood, youth services coordinator, Bennett Martin Public Library, will discuss her gift idea booklist for the holidays. Register: Foundationforlcl.org/lunch-at-the-library.
Read for change: Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. To participate you must read books and do activities on the website or take completed booklets to any Lincoln City Library branch. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Meetings
Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; Monsoon (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Holiday Decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Reserve your holiday decor bundle, two different packages to choose from, $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Make a reservation: 402-441-7895.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
