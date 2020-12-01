Calendar: 12-02 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Flu vaccination clinic at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 4-6:30 p.m. Park in the north lot of the Health Department and stay in your vehicle, free shot for 6 months and up, must make an appointment, call 4025-441-8065.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream

AARP Caregiving: The care in Health care webinar — 2 p.m. Speaker is award-winning journalist, Richard Lui, discussion is how individuals can prepare themselves for caregiving, gender stereotypes, technology, family conflict, planning, and more. Register: shorturl.at/guA17