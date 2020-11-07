Calendar, 11-8 Sunday

Events
Annual Santa Cop auction: Center for People in Need — 11 a.m. Doors open; noon, silent auction begins; 2:30 p.m. live auction. Donations accepted by calling LPU Charities representative, 402-441-7744, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Holiday Harvest Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. Vendors offering a variety of local produce, baked goods, cheese, meat, ready-to-eat foods, and gift items, 4801 Prescott Ave.
4-H Teen Council meeting — 3 p.m. Lancaster County Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road.
Theater
"Almost Maine" at Lincoln Community Playhouse —2 p.m. and Nov. 15. See website for complete list of showtimes, $15, students; $20, adults, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
"Burn This" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts — 2 p.m. $18, adults; $14, seniors 62 and up; $10, OLLI members and students, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Livestream events
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
CHI Winter Wellness webinar — 11 a.m. Monday. Expert advice for approaching holidays with hope. Register: CHIhealth.com/WellnessWebinar.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!