Calendar, 11-7 Sunday

Events
Abendmusik presents: Jason Max Ferdinand Singers in concert — 4 p.m. Concert's theme is spreading hope, social justice and cultural health, free-will donations accepted, benefiting the Malone Center, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Holiday Harvest Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local vendors, crafts and produce, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $10, general admission; $12, VIP, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Veterans Day events
43rd Army Band concert honoring and celebrating America's Veterans — 2 p.m. Free concert, public invited, Doane College, Heckman Auditorium, 1014 Boswell Ave., Crete.
Lincoln Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. Parade starts at 21st and K streets, ends at 14th and K streets.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Opera: "The Magic Flute," 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City and Lucas Minor, 6600 W. O St.
Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar — 1-4 p.m. "Tangent," with Michael Root; 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m. 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Meeting and speaker, Karen Bell-Dancy, Executive Director of the YWCA; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
