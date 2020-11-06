Calendar, 11-7 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Craft vendor fair and Youth Talent Showcase at Jolly Beans Magic Castle — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for purchase; 6-8 p.m. Watch Nebraska's talented youth perform, $10. Tickets: greatonetickets.com or buy at door, 402-499-2593, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd.

Drive-thru candy buy-back — 9-11 a.m. Kids will get $1 for every pound of candy they trade in, Wilderness Station Pediatric Dentistry, 8020 S. 13th St.

Gifts of Love tailgate — Noon-4 p.m. Sponsor a child for $40 or donate any dollar amount; donate new, unwrapped gifts or gift-wrap supplies at any "Gifts of Love" collection site, Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St. More information: cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love/#supportfaq.

Great Pumpkin Shootout: Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts of America — 1-3 p.m. Shotgun range and plenty of pumpkins, Outdoor Education Center, 600 S. 120th St., Walton.

Entertainment