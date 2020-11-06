Calendar, 11-7 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft vendor fair and Youth Talent Showcase at Jolly Beans Magic Castle — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for purchase; 6-8 p.m. Watch Nebraska's talented youth perform, $10. Tickets: greatonetickets.com or buy at door, 402-499-2593, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd.
Drive-thru candy buy-back — 9-11 a.m. Kids will get $1 for every pound of candy they trade in, Wilderness Station Pediatric Dentistry, 8020 S. 13th St.
Gifts of Love tailgate — Noon-4 p.m. Sponsor a child for $40 or donate any dollar amount; donate new, unwrapped gifts or gift-wrap supplies at any "Gifts of Love" collection site, Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St. More information: cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love/#supportfaq.
Great Pumpkin Shootout: Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts of America — 1-3 p.m. Shotgun range and plenty of pumpkins, Outdoor Education Center, 600 S. 120th St., Walton.
Entertainment
Brewsky's Haymarket: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
First Saturdays at the Talon Room — 9 p.m. Featuring DJ Luv and DJ Mellie Mel, music from the ’60s to the ’90s, $10. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/2822874391331821.
Screamers Saturday late night comedy: Rocky LaPorte — 9:30 p.m. $15, 803 Q St.
TADA's Comedy Caberet series: Erica Rhodes — 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Almost Maine" at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Nov. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 15; $15, students; $20, adults, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
"Burn This" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Nearby
Flight Night at Strategic Air Command Museum — 6-10 p.m. Parents can spend a night with adult kids 21 and up. Live music, planetarium shows. The C-47, C-54, and C-119 aircraft will be open to view inside, tours around Hangar A, cash bar and concessions available, must register, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Register: Sacmuseum.org.
