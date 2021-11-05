Calendar, 11-6 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Coffee Roaster Mural unveiling — 10 a.m. Artist Wendy Bantam will make remarks about the mural, participate in a hands-on art project following, 5022 Old Cheney Road.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 10 a.m. Drop off your kids, ages 3-12, for their own tailgate; $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Prairie Run and Bison Day — Pioneers Park, 8:30 a.m. check-in begins. $25, ages 13 and up, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx; search: Prairie run.
Put the beds to bed at the Sunken Gardens — 8:30 a.m. Must register to participate, wear appropriate clothing, boots and gloves, 26th and D streets. Register: email ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov.
Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $10, general admission; $12, VIP, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Unto Others, Blood Star, Drug Salad, $15, 101 N. 14th St.
Barry's — Noon. Grand reopening, 235 N. Ninth St.
Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Buzz Junior, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Lanco and Dylan Schneider; $27, $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chicken Fried Moses, 5560 S. 48th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Cooper James, 1412 O St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Chris Jones, 104 N. 20th St.
Kinkaider — 9 a.m.-midnight. Tailgate by the Train: Lemon Fresh Day, 201 N. Seventh St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 11:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band, 130 N. 10th St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Storm Cellar — 6 p.m. Comedy night: Josiah Johnson, Heather Jones, Brandon Cordes and Angi Sada; $10 cover.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Fall concert — 7 p.m. "There Was a Pig Went out to Dig," free. View: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.