Calendar, 11-6 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Coffee Roaster Mural unveiling — 10 a.m. Artist Wendy Bantam will make remarks about the mural, participate in a hands-on art project following, 5022 Old Cheney Road.

Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 10 a.m. Drop off your kids, ages 3-12, for their own tailgate; $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.

Prairie Run and Bison Day — Pioneers Park, 8:30 a.m. check-in begins. $25, ages 13 and up, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx; search: Prairie run.