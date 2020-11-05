Calendar, 11-6 Friday — First Friday: Art gallery openings

EVENTS
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
A conversation with Dick Cavett — 6 p.m. Cavett will discuss James Baldwin, noted African American novelist and playwright, free event. Go.unl.edu/baldwinamericantheatre.
Capital Jazz society presents: The Annette Murrell Quartet — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Nebraska lecture series presents: Joy Castro, "Memoir and crime writing" — 2:30 p.m. Research.unl.edu/nebraskalectures.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART GALLERIES
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "A Trail of Breadcrumbs," featuring Charles Timkin, Pam King, Mindy Burton, Chris Taylor, Randy Mitten, Julia Kappenman, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 5-8 p.m. "Fashion through the decades," Vintage clothing show; fashion-themed graphics and art by Metro Art Gallery, 233 S. 13th St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "inBEtween," curated by Tara Sabharwal, New York; artists from the United States, Germany and India, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 6-10 p.m. "Covidscapes," a photo documentary of lost masks, through the lens of Kyle Gibson; also livestreamed at theruleofthirds.com, 1412 O St.
Gallery 9 — 5-7 p.m. "Here & Now & Then," artists: Carol Devall, mixed media; Robert Esquivel, mixed media; Larry Pelter, ceramics, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. "Never really gone," Chad Olsen, a solo exhibition; American Regionalists, second floor; Contemporary artists, third floor, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. Free admission, see website for featured exhibitions, 1523 N. 33rd St. Internationalquiltmuseum.org.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "Gifted" holiday show, 2601 N. 48th St.
Nebraska Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Football playbook paintings, by Tom Sheppard, 233 S. 13th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-9 p.m. "November Focus Show," curated by Kevin Baker, featuring Curt Adams, Lori French, Lisa Gustafson, Elmer Miller, Cherie Miner and Linda Stephen. 7 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/Noyesartgallery, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 4-7 p.m. Michele Tilley, drawings; Shawn Stokes, ceramic bells, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-7 p.m. “Person of Interest,” “Small Abstractions,” “Sheldon Treasures” and “Tales of Genji I," free, 12th and R streets.
Theater
"Burn This" at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
