Calendar, 11-5 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Showdown: Plants vs. Meats at the Railyard — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutabaga's and Muchachos square off in a competition to raise funds benefiting Food Bank of Lincoln and El Centro de las Americas; live music with DJ Spencelove, masks required, 350 Canopy St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Diverse Nations exhibit at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View a variety of objects and materials from 37 separate Native nations; $8, adults; $4, kids 5-18; free, 4 and under; free, faculty and students, 645 N. 14th St.
Shop the Blocks downtown — 4-8 p.m. Get an all-access pass, including a shopping bag, store discounts, giveaways and more, $7 per person. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
Entertainment
"Almost Maine" at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Nov. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 15; $15, students; $20, adults, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
"Burn This" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Grata's Got Talent: Elite karaoke — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays. Host is Manuel de la Torre, nightly, monthly and grand prizes for the best performers; 10-10:30 p.m. Kamikaze karaoke, 6891 A St.
Livestream events
First Thursday brown bag event: "All things green" — Noon-12:45 p.m. Speaker Jim Locklear, Lauritzen Gardens, Facebook.com/NeArb.
UNL Chamber Singers virtual concert — 7:30 p.m. Livestreamed from Kimball Recital Hall, audience members can participate in a song from home. Webcast link: go.unl.edu/chambersingers.
Online support groups
Caregiver online support group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone needing support after a loss, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!