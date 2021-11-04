Calendar, 11-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Tugboat Art Gallery — 7-10 p.m. "Bonecrusher meets Batman," George Sisson and Dan Terpstra, 116 N. 14th St.

WallSpace-LNK — 5-8 p.m. "Nine Mile, Too," photos by Michael Farrell. 1624 S. 17th St.

Concerts

"The Magic Flute" — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday. $20, adults; $10, students, at the door, 1113 R St. More information: liedcenter.org/event/magic-flute

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Save the Date

Public is invited to put the beds to rest at the Sunken Gardens — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Must register to participate, wear appropriate clothing, boots and gloves, 26th and D streets. Register: email ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov.

