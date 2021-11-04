 Skip to main content
Calendar, 11-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events
calendar

Calendar, 11-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Entertainment

See Ground Zero insert. 

First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 201 N. Seventh St.

Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "Manipulated Nature," Mindy Burton, Erin Butcher, Julia Kappenman, Pam King and Charles Timken, 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.

Code Beer — 5 p.m. James Mullen, new works, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway. 

Constellation Studios  6-8 p.m. Karen Kunc, new works, in-person or by appointment call 402-438-0049, 2055 O St.

County-City Art Exhibition wall — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jean-Philippe Freudenreich, artwork, 555 S. 10th St. 

Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Primitive Paths," Robert Esquivel, mixed media; Scott Grossenbacher, metal; Larry Pelter, ceramics, 124 S. Ninth St. 

Great Plains Art Museum 5-7 p.m. "A Vital Presence," selections from the museum's collection of Native art; "The Christlieb Collection: 40 Years Later," interpretations of the American West, free admission, 1155 Q St.

International Quilt Museum — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan Jazz Choir, free concert, 1523 N. 33rd St. 

Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Francisco Souto "Diaspora II" (first floor); American Regionalists Thomas Hart Benton, Grant Wood, John Steuart Curry (second floor); top contemporary artists Keith Jacobshagen, Aaron Holz, Wendy Jane Bantam, Jenny Kruger, Eddie Dominguez and more, (third floor); cash bar, 1208 O St. 

Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery: LUX Center — 5-8 p.m. LAG artwork, honoring veteran's service, 2634 N. 48th St.

Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. "Gifted," 50 artists (west gallery); "Here & There," by Gail Kendall, Sean Scott and Chandra DeBuse (east gallery); "Flocks and Feathers," print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.

Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. New exhibits, light refreshments; 5:30-6:15 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan University Jazz Choir, 1821 N St.

Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Dana Clements, curator; Kevin Baker, sculpture; Kelsey Dooley, acrylics; Savanna Gregor, drawing; Gretchen Payne photography; Liam Romano, sculpture; Isabella Starkey Meier, mixed media; Henry Zander, mixed media,: 7 p.m. Facebook live, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.

Noyes at the State Office Building art show 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Julia Noyes, Maryellen Fulton, Karissa Bettendorf, E. Elder and Joe Gustafson, 301 Centennial Mall South. 

Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Judy Hyland, abstract works, 317 S. 12th St. 

Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. “Point of Departure: Abstraction 1958–Present,” “The Nature of Waste: Material Pathways, Discarded Worlds,” “Framing a Legacy: Gifts from Ann and James Rawley,” and “Sheldon Treasures,” free admission, 12th and R streets. 

Tugboat Art Gallery — 7-10 p.m. "Bonecrusher meets Batman," George Sisson and Dan Terpstra, 116 N. 14th St.

WallSpace-LNK — 5-8 p.m. "Nine Mile, Too," photos by Michael Farrell. 1624 S. 17th St.

Concerts

"The Magic Flute" — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday. $20, adults; $10, students, at the door, 1113 R St. More information: liedcenter.org/event/magic-flute 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Save the Date 

Public is invited to put the beds to rest at the Sunken Gardens — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Must register to participate, wear appropriate clothing, boots and gloves, 26th and D streets. Register: email ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

