Calendar, 11-4 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Diverse Nations Exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Celebrating the diversity of tribal nations, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
E.N. Thompson Forum: Xiuhtezcatl Martinez: "Roots of Revolution" — 7 p.m. Indigenous climate activist, fashion model and singer speaks, 30-minute livestream from the Lied, concert following, seats are grouped in pairs, free, must register for a ticket. Lied Center for Performing Arts. Tickets: liedcenter.org/event/en-thompson-forum-xiuhtezcatl-martinez.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment weekly planner
Back Swing Brewing: Music bingo — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Free to play, food truck items for purchase, 500 W. South St.
Brewsky's Haymarket: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Capitol View Winery: Daniel Christian — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Free concert, food and beverages for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
First Saturdays at the Talon Room — Saturday. Featuring DJ Luv and DJ Mellie Mel, music from the ’60s to the ’90s, $10. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/2822874391331821.
Screamer's Saturday late night comedy with Rocky LaPort — 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy the "Last Comic Standing" comedian, $15, 803 Q St.
TADA's Comedy Caberet series with Erica Rhodes — 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Wine and stargazing: Branched Oak Conservatory — 7-10 p.m. Friday. $33, 14300 N.W. 48th St., Raymond. More information: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
A conversation with Dick Cavett — 6 p.m. Friday. Listen to Cavett speak about James Baldwin, noted African-American playwright, novelist, essayist, poet and activist, free event. Go.unl.edu/baldwinamericantheatre.
