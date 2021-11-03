Calendar, 11-4 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Morrill Hall Pop-in storytime — 10:30 a.m. "Turkeys." Call for the price of admission: 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Shop the Blocks — 4-8 p.m. $7, see participating retailers and tickets: eventbrite.com/o/downtown-lincoln-association-31397121083?fbclid.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. live DJ, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Clozee and Tripp St. $28; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. The Regimes, 104 N. 20th St.
Lied Center — BeauSoleil and Michael Doucet, $10-$40, 301 N. 12th St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.
Concerts
Trans-Nebraska Players "Shakespeare Reimagined" concert — 7:30 p.m. Free concert, Westbrook Music Building, 1109 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays; next meeting is Thursday. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Fauci" (PG-13) 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m. 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County meeting via Zoom — Noon. “Lincoln’s Vision for a Climate-Smart Future” Miki Esposito, senior policy adviser to the mayor. Register for Zoom link: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/
Save the Date
Put the beds to rest at the Sunken Gardens — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Must register to participate, wear appropriate clothing, boots and gloves, 26th and D streets. Register: email ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov.