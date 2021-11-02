Calendar: 11-3 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
"A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves to be donated to A Warmer Day organization, providing warm coats to those in need, due by Nov. 5, 840 S. 17th St.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hixson-Lied visiting artist lecture via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Brad Kalhlhamer, painter, open to the public, free event. Zoom link: unl.zoom.us/j/91416909830.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. Vibe Check, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Fauci" (PG-13) 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Meeting and speaker, Karen Bell-Dancy, Executive Director of the YWCA; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.