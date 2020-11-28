Calendar, 11-29 Sunday

Jim Brinkman's "Comfort and Joy at Home" online concert — 3 p.m. You can sing, laugh and clap along with Jim in an interactive concert, also get a stocking full of gifts delivered to your door, three ticket packages to choose from. Liedcenter.org/event/jim-brickman.

Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now Sunday-Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 3:05, p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

4-H Fun food science workshop — 9 a.m. Saturday. Hands-on workshop, designed for ages 8 and up, registration due Monday, call 402-441-7180 or email kristin.geisert@unl.edu, Lancaster County Extension Center, 444 Cherry Creek Road.