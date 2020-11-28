Calendar, 11-29 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a homeless person; other Christmas items are available for purchase; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.
Entertainment
James Arthur Vineyards holiday music series — 2-5 p.m. Featuring singer Jerry Renaud, free admission, items for purchase, wear a mask, 2001 W. Raymond Rd., Raymond.
Livestream and virtual events
Abendmusik "Handel's Messiah" group community sing and fundraiser — 4-5 p.m. Join in an online singalong bringing together a citywide virtual performance of the "Hallelujah" chorus, donations welcome, benefiting the People's City Mission. Abendmusik.org.
Jim Brinkman's "Comfort and Joy at Home" online concert — 3 p.m. You can sing, laugh and clap along with Jim in an interactive concert, also get a stocking full of gifts delivered to your door, three ticket packages to choose from. Liedcenter.org/event/jim-brickman.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now Sunday-Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 3:05, p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
4-H Fun food science workshop — 9 a.m. Saturday. Hands-on workshop, designed for ages 8 and up, registration due Monday, call 402-441-7180 or email kristin.geisert@unl.edu, Lancaster County Extension Center, 444 Cherry Creek Road.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Guests welcome, business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, members please prepare a brief introduction of yourself and your business. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.
