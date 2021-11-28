Calendar, 11-29 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30-midnight. Saturday-Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive-through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, including countless lights in a variety of colors, decorations, holiday characters, all the lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets
Santa's Station — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.
Santa Photos at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR): 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — The Council will not meet due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
