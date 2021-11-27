Calendar, 11-28 Sunday

Events
Abendmusik Handel's "Messiah" sing-along — First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m. Music scores available to borrow or bring your own, free, goodwill offering benefiting People's City Mission, 2000 D St. More information: Firstplymouth.org/events-calendar.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Holiday Harvest farmers market at College View — Sundays in November. Live music, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Through Jan. 1. Drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Homestead National Historical Park — 2 p.m. Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall will discuss the songs and musical traditions of immigrants in the United States, 8523 W. Nebraska 4, Beatrice. More information: nps.gov/home or 402-223-3514.
Santa's Station — Through Dec. 24, SouthPointe Pavilions. See website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.
Santa photos at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 8 a.m.-7 pm. View 15 decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Turkey Chase go-kart races — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; $12, adults; free, kids age 5 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Zoo Lights — Sunday-Dec. 30. Lincoln Children's Zoo. 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.
Entertainment
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Holiday music series: Denise Howe, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Sheila Greenwood and Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.
Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar — 3-7 p.m. Kelly Streeter benefit: Live bands featuring Tony Meza, Chupacabra, Mezcal Brothers, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $20; 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show. 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13), 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Livestreamed
South of Downtown Community Virtual Makers Market — Shop local artist crafts and other items for purchase. Sdmakersmarket.org.
