Calendar, 11-28 Sunday

Events

Abendmusik Handel's "Messiah" sing-along — First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m. Music scores available to borrow or bring your own, free, goodwill offering benefiting People's City Mission, 2000 D St. More information: Firstplymouth.org/events-calendar.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Holiday Harvest farmers market at College View — Sundays in November. Live music, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Through Jan. 1. Drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.