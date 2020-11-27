Calendar, 11-28 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Investigate Saturday Science Lab at Morrill Hall: Absorption — 9:30-1:30 p.m. Self-guided tour of the Science Exploration Zone, museum staff will sanitize workstations, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; other Christmas items are available for purchase; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (Whiteclay) — Through Dec. 6. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs, socks and blankets. Donations are accepted at the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Restaurant, 250 N. 21st St. Put your donations in the blue bins. More information: call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.
Livestream and virtual events
Virtual Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Run anytime Saturday-Sunday, see website for details, Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 3:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!