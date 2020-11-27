Calendar, 11-28 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Investigate Saturday Science Lab at Morrill Hall: Absorption — 9:30-1:30 p.m. Self-guided tour of the Science Exploration Zone, museum staff will sanitize workstations, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; other Christmas items are available for purchase; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.