Calendar, 11-27 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Santa photos — Gateway Mall, through Dec. 24. Kids can visit Santa and get a photo, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, 12-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit Santa and drop off their letter to Santa at his workshop, located next to Maurices, 2910 Pine Lake Road.

Santa celebration and tree lighting ceremony — SouthPointe Pavilions, 5:30 p.m. Get lighted candy canes, cookies and giveaways; 6:30 p.m. Santa's entrance, 2901 Pine Lake Road.