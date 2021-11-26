Calendar, 11-27 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Santa photos — Gateway Mall, through Dec. 24. Kids can visit Santa and get a photo, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, 12-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit Santa and drop off their letter to Santa at his workshop, located next to Maurices, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Santa celebration and tree lighting ceremony — SouthPointe Pavilions, 5:30 p.m. Get lighted candy canes, cookies and giveaways; 6:30 p.m. Santa's entrance, 2901 Pine Lake Road.
Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 pm. Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Turkey Chase Go-kart races — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; $12, adults; free, kids age 5 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Lincoln Children's Zoo, through Dec. 30. 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, train rides and 60-foot lighted tunnel walk; s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of snack stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Nearby
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Dec. 31. Sundays-Thursdays, $20; Fridays-Saturdays, $25, Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets:magicallightsofseward.com
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Stuck on the Moon, Thayo and the Monte Alkansas Band, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook, karaoke, 104 N. 20th St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. 9 p.m. Halfnicks Band, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $10; 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover. 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13), 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
