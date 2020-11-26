Calendar, 11-27 Friday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Friday:
* State, county and city offices.
* Aging Partners Senior Centers.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum is temporarily closed.
* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed from Friday-Sunday.
* State Capitol.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* StarTran Offices are closed; buses are running Friday.
* Social Security offices.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Holiday decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, pick your bundle up. Reserve your holiday decor bundle for $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. 402-441-7895.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Holiday event
Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission; other Christmas items are available for purchase or an online silent auction, proceeds benefiting People's City Mission, 6100 O St.
Nearby
Homestead National Monument — Beatrice, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitor center is open, 8523 W. Nebraska 4, Beatrice. Nps.gov/home/index.htm.
Entertainment
Brewsky's: Blazin' Pianos — 8 p.m. $5, wear a mask, lower level, 201 N. Eighth St.
Livestream and virtual events
Capstone Exhibition: UNL School of Art History & Design online art exhibition — Featuring the work of graduating candidates for bachelor's degrees. View at: unlcapstone.com/200-fall.
Read for change: Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. To participate, read books and do activities on the website or take completed booklets to any Lincoln City Library branch. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Run anytime Friday-Sunday. See website for details. Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 5:15 p.m.; 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Donations needed:
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (White Clay) — Through Dec. 6th. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs, socks and blankets. You can drop your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Restaurant, 250 N. 21st St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.
