Calendar 11-26: Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Thursday and Friday:
* State, county and city offices.
* Aging Partners Senior Centers.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum is temporarily closed.
* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed from Thursday-Sunday.
* State Capitol.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* StarTran Offices closed, buses will run Friday.
* Social Security offices.
The following will be closed Thursday only:
* Federal offices.
* Financial institutions.
* Homestead National Monument of America, Beatrice.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
Thanksgiving events
People's City Mission Thanksgiving meal for the homeless — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Must wear a mask, social distancing. Community is asked to help with donations, each meal costs $2.51, 110 Q St. Donations: pcmlincoln.org.
Livestream and virtual events
Virtual Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Run anytime Thursday-Sunday. See website for details. Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Holiday decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Reserve your holiday decor bundle, $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. 402-441-7895.
Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
