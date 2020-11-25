 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar 11-26: Thursday, Thanksgiving Day
View Comments

Calendar 11-26: Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Thursday and Friday: 

* State, county and city offices.

* Aging Partners Senior Centers.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum is temporarily closed.

* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed from Thursday-Sunday. 

* State Capitol.

* State Department of Motor Vehicles.

* StarTran Offices closed, buses will run Friday.

* Social Security offices.

The following will be closed Thursday only:

* Federal offices.

* Financial institutions.

* Homestead National Monument of America, Beatrice. 

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. 

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.

* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

Thanksgiving events

People's City Mission Thanksgiving meal for the homeless — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Must wear a mask, social distancing. Community is asked to help with donations, each meal costs $2.51, 110 Q St. Donations: pcmlincoln.org.

Livestream and virtual events

Virtual Turkey Trot fun run: Cooper YMCA — Run anytime Thursday-Sunday. See website for details. Ymcalincoln.org/turkeytrot

Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Monday. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020

Register

Holiday decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Reserve your holiday decor bundle, $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. 402-441-7895.

Save the date

Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News