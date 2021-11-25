Calendar, 11-26 Friday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Friday:
* Aging Partners Senior Centers.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Sheldon Museum of Art.
* State, county and city offices.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* StarTran offices closed; buses are operating Friday.
* Social Security offices.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive — Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, through Dec. 24. Kids can visit Santa and get a photo; pet photos on Mondays only, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilion, 12-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa and drop off their letter to Santa at his workshop, located next to Maurices, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 pm. Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Turkey Chase Go-kart races — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $12, adults; free, kids age 5 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Lincoln Children's Zoo, through Dec. 30. 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, train rides and 60-foot lighted tunnel walk; s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of snack stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Nearby
Magical Lights of Seward — Friday-Dec. 31. Sundays-Thursdays, $20; Fridays-Saturdays, $25, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets:magicallightsofseward.com
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Save the date
Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.