Calendar, 11-26 Friday
calendar

Calendar, 11-26 Friday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Friday: 

* Aging Partners Senior Centers.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Sheldon Museum of Art.

* State, county and city offices.

* State Department of Motor Vehicles.

* StarTran offices closed; buses are operating Friday. 

* Social Security offices.

Events 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.  

Gifts of Love Toy Drive — Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, through Dec. 24. Kids can visit Santa and get a photo; pet photos on Mondays only, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21

Santa Station SouthPointe Pavilion, 12-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa and drop off their letter to Santa at his workshop, located next to Maurices, 2910 Pine Lake Road. 

Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 pm. Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.

Turkey Chase Go-kart races — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $12, adults; free, kids age 5 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Lincoln Children's Zoo, through Dec. 30. 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, train rides and 60-foot lighted tunnel walk; s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of snack stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

Nearby

Magical Lights of Seward — Friday-Dec. 31. Sundays-Thursdays, $20; Fridays-Saturdays, $25, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets:magicallightsofseward.com

Entertainment

See Ground Zero insert.  

Movies 

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Save the date 

Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

