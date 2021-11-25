Calendar, 11-26 Friday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Friday:

* Aging Partners Senior Centers.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Sheldon Museum of Art. * State, county and city offices. * State Department of Motor Vehicles. * StarTran offices closed; buses are operating Friday.

* Social Security offices.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Gifts of Love Toy Drive — Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.