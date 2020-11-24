Calendar: 11-25 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln: drive-thru food distribution at Gateway Mall — 3-4 p.m. Drive up in your vehicle, get prepacked boxes of food, anyone in need is welcome, 6100 O St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission; Christmas wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees available for purchase in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.
Entertainment
Gray's Keg: Themotherrockabillydudes — 9 p.m. Bring a food donation or one new kids toy, get free admission, 104 N. 20th St.
Kinkaider Brewing: Harry Potter trivia night — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Livestream
Read for change: Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. To participate you must read books and do activities on the website or take completed booklets to any Lincoln City Library branch. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Virtual Capstone Exhibition: UNL School of Art History & Design — Featuring the work of graduating undergraduate candidates for the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts. View at: unlcapstone.com/200-fall.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Holiday Decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Reserve your holiday decor bundle, two different packages to choose, $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Make a reservation: 402-441-7895.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County lunch and learn via Zoom — noon. Dec. 3. Topic is Women's Suffrage, speaker is Dr. Deborah Turner, President of the National League of Women Voters. Reservations due Nov. 30. Register: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
