Calendar: 11-25 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Bank of Lincoln: drive-thru food distribution at Gateway Mall — 3-4 p.m. Drive up in your vehicle, get prepacked boxes of food, anyone in need is welcome, 6100 O St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Starry Nights Christmas tree festival at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission; Christmas wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees available for purchase in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St.

Entertainment