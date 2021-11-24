 Skip to main content
Calendar 11-25: Thursday, Thanksgiving Day
  • 0

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Thursday and Friday: 

* Aging Partners Senior Centers.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum is temporarily closed.

* Sheldon Museum of Art.

* State, county and city offices.

* State Capitol.

* State Department of Motor Vehicles.

* StarTran Offices closed; buses are not in service Thursday; buses are operating Friday. 

* Social Security offices.

The following will be closed Thursday only:

* Federal offices.

* Financial institutions.

* Homestead National Monument of America, Beatrice. 

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.

* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

Thanksgiving events

Hen Hustle — The Wave, 8:30 a.m. 5K and 1-mile fun run or walk, benefiting School District 145 Back pack program, free for spectators, 14550 Woodstock Blvd., Waverly. 

Turkey Trot — Cooper YMCA, 8 a.m. 1-mile fun run or walk; 8:30 a.m. 5K race. 6767 S. 14th St. More information and register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 7:05 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 5 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Save the date

Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Saturday-Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music and view your favorite holiday characters, $40-$140; pets are welcome in vehicles, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.

Photos with Santa — Gateway Mall, Friday-Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30. 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, train rides and 60-foot lighted tunnel walk; s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of snack stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

