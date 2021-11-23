Calendar: 11-24 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Starry Nights Tree Festival — Gateway Mall, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 5:30-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 pm. Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Kinetic Court, 6100 O St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Them Uke Boys, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, host Gato, cash prizes, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke with Cool J, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Toasted Ponies, $8; 9:30 p.m. Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks, $8., 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR) 7:30 p.m.; "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.