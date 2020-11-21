Calendar, 11-22 Sunday

Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall online event — 2-2:45 p.m. Learn how a mechanical engineer can help make air travel safer and more fuel-efficient; follow along with at-home activity; supplies needed are a Slinky and a rubber band. Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.

Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 2 p.m., 4:45, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the site or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch of their choice to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.

