Calendar, 11-22 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Outdoor Holiday Harvest Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Last day to shop a variety of local produce, baked goods, cheese, meat, ready-to-eat foods, and gift items, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Paws 4 Fun pet portrait fundraiser: A Christmas Carol — 1-5 p.m. $5 minimum donation, must bring pet's proof of vaccination from vet, benefiting Sadie Dog Fund Veterans' dog assistance program, photo packages available starting at $25, 222 N. 44th St. More information: 402-802-1738.
Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — Noon-6 p.m. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Livestream and virtual events
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group — 2 p.m. Speaker is Karla Frese, with Home Care Partners. Join Zoom meeting: meeting ID 924 0678 5790; passcode is 069182.
Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall online event — 2-2:45 p.m. Learn how a mechanical engineer can help make air travel safer and more fuel-efficient; follow along with at-home activity; supplies needed are a Slinky and a rubber band. Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 2 p.m., 4:45, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the site or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch of their choice to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
