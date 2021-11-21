Calendar, 11-22 Monday

Events

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Buddy Check for Lincoln veterans at Foundry Coffee Shop — 7-9 p.m. Enjoy conversation with your favorite veteran, nonalcoholic beverages and snacks provided, 211 N. 14th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.