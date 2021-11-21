Calendar, 11-22 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Buddy Check for Lincoln veterans at Foundry Coffee Shop — 7-9 p.m. Enjoy conversation with your favorite veteran, nonalcoholic beverages and snacks provided, 211 N. 14th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.
Concerts
Big band and jazz singers concert — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m., free, 1113 R St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 7:30 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 5 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 5:30 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Lincoln Caregiver Education Group "Homefit" via Zoom — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register: go.unl.edu/caregiver-education.
