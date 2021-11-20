 Skip to main content
Calendar, 11-21 Sunday
Calendar, 11-21 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Holiday Harvest farmers market at College View — Sundays in November. Live music, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.  

Nebraska State Poultry Show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m., 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Concerts

Campus Orchestra — Kimball Recital Hall, 3:30 p.m. Free, 1113 R St. music.unl.edu

Saxophone Ensembles — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Glenn Korff School of Music fall student recital, free, 1113 R St. music.unl.edu

Entertainment 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Southern Cross and Steel City, 6600 W. O St.  

Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Matt Blevins, 136 N. 14th St.  

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 5 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.  

Livestreamed

South of Downtown Community Virtual Makers Market — Shop local artist crafts and other items for purchase. Sdmakersmarket.org

Theater

"A Christmas Carol" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. 2 p.m., $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

"A Shayna Maidel" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 2 p.m., third floor Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 2 p.m., $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

