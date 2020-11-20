Calendar, 11-21 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Investigate Saturday Science Lab at Morrill Hall: Heredity — 9:30-1:30 p.m. Self-guided tour of the Science Exploration Zone, museum staff will sanitize workstations, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Paws 4 Fun pet portrait fundraiser: A Christmas Carol — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. $5 minimum donation, must bring pet's proof of vaccination from vet, benefiting Sadie Dog Fund Veterans' dog assistance program, photo packages available starting at $25, 222 N. 44th St. More information: 402-802-1738.
Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools at two locations — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22. Participating locations are Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510; also Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Voices of Hope fundraiser with the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska — 2-4 p.m. Drop off your donations including basic hygiene products, paper products, cleaning products, laundry detergent, gift cards for families to purchase gifts. First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Entertainment
Brewsky's Haymarket: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5 cover, wear a mask, 201 N. Eighth St.
Harbor Coffeehouse presents Freedom Train and Mike McCracken — 7-9 p.m. $3 donation, seating is limited and socially distanced, food and beverages available for purchase, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. Livestream also available: Facebook.com/harborcoffeehouse.
Kinkaider's Tailgate by the Train: Lemon Fresh Day Band — 9 a.m.-midnight, food and beverages for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. Seventh St.
Livestream and virtual events
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
TADA theater presents "Girls Night Out" — 7:30 p.m. $10, 701 P St. In-person and livestream tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
