Calendar, 11-21 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Investigate Saturday Science Lab at Morrill Hall: Heredity — 9:30-1:30 p.m. Self-guided tour of the Science Exploration Zone, museum staff will sanitize workstations, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Paws 4 Fun pet portrait fundraiser: A Christmas Carol — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. $5 minimum donation, must bring pet's proof of vaccination from vet, benefiting Sadie Dog Fund Veterans' dog assistance program, photo packages available starting at $25, 222 N. 44th St. More information: 402-802-1738.

Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools at two locations — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22. Participating locations are Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510; also Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.