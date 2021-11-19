Calendar, 11-20 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
Greek Holiday Bake Sale — Greek Annunciation Church, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Authentic Greek pastries, cookies and breads, 950 N. 63rd St.
"Hey, Turkey, Let's Talk Pumpkin" kids cooking class — Art and Soul, 10 a.m., $45, 5740 Hidcote Drive. Register: lincolnartandsoul.com/classes
Remembrance Day commemorating Lincoln's Gettysburg Address — 10:30 a.m. State Capitol rotunda, free event, 1445 K St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 4-9 p.m. "Movember" Men's Mental Health event: live bands, including Motel Citizens, Hardly, Whitmore, Hosting Monsters, 101 N. 14th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Squad, 1418 O St.
Branched Oak Observatory — 7:30 p.m. James Arthur Vineyards wine and stargazing, 14300 N.W. 98th St., Raymond.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Doc Peterson comedy night; $21.50, $2, minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Lemon Fresh Day, 5560 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Beer Money Band, 104 N. 20th St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight. MoJo Filter, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Blue Oyster Cult; $40-$400, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. "We like to have fun here" comedy night. 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Faya Dayi" (NR), 5 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday: $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"A Shayna Maidel" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; third floor Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
