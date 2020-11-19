Calendar, 11-20 Friday

Events

"Cans for cookies" fundraiser at The Warm Cookie — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Get a free cookie for each donation of a can or other nonperishable food item, benefiting FoodNet Inc. Drop off your donations via curbside pickup, limit six cookies per vehicle per day, 3700 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/events/463860681243770.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution — 3-4 p.m. Drive up in your vehicle to pick up prepacked boxes of food, at the former Perkins parking lot, near the Lincoln Airport, 2900 N.W. 12th St.

"Gifted" annual holiday show at the Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Showcasing gifts of art and crafts from local, regional and national artists, free, items for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.