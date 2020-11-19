Calendar, 11-20 Friday

Events
"Cans for cookies" fundraiser at The Warm Cookie — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Get a free cookie for each donation of a can or other nonperishable food item, benefiting FoodNet Inc. Drop off your donations via curbside pickup, limit six cookies per vehicle per day, 3700 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/events/463860681243770.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution — 3-4 p.m. Drive up in your vehicle to pick up prepacked boxes of food, at the former Perkins parking lot, near the Lincoln Airport, 2900 N.W. 12th St.
"Gifted" annual holiday show at the Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Showcasing gifts of art and crafts from local, regional and national artists, free, items for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagle's Club movie and game night — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Club is open to play shuffleboard, shoot pool and play cards, masks required to enter the club, $10 face masks available for sale; 7:30 p.m. Movie starts, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," $5 donation, 500 W. Industrial Road.
Noyes Art Gallery Third Friday — 6-8 p.m. Featuring eight artists. 7 p.m., livestream on Facebook: Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Entertainment
Brewsky's: Blazin' Pianos — 8 p.m. $5, wear a mask, lower level, 201 N. Eighth St.
Capitol View Winery fourth anniversary celebration: Music with Bert & Scott — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A la carte snack items for purchase, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Must RSVP: 402-328-3494.
Livestream and virtual events
International Quilt Museum "Art Market, At Home" online fundraiser — Items for purchase, benefiting International Quilt Museum. Register: Go.unl.edu/iqmfriendsartmarket.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: Runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Climb" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Guests welcome, business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.
