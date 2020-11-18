Calendar, 11-19 Thursday

Events
"Cans for cookies" fundraiser at the Warm Cookie — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Get a free cookie for each donation of a can or other nonperishable food item, benefiting FoodNet Inc. Drop your donations via curbside pickup, limit 6 cookies per vehicle, per day, 3700 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/events/463860681243770.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru distribution at Innovation Campus — 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, 2021 Transformation Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Shop the Blocks downtown — 4-8 p.m. Last day to get an all-access pass, including a shopping bag, store discounts, giveaways and more, $7 per person. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
Livestream events
Family caregivers program: "Planning for the holidays: Hassles, hobbies and the Hallelujah Chorus" — Noon-1 p.m. Register: Go.unl.edu/caregivers.
Hope for the Holidays grief seminar — 4-5 p.m. Tips to help families, friends and caregivers cope, after a loss. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
International Quilt Museum "Art Market, At Home" online fundraiser — Thursday-Friday. Items for purchase, benefiting International Quilt Museum. Register: Go.unl.edu/iqmfriendsartmarket.
Live in Lincoln Thursday night music series — 7-9:30 p.m. Featuring the Nebraska Brass Quintet at Chez Sodo. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Lied Center presents "The Love and Justice Concert" in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg — 7:30 p.m. Free, donations accepted, must register for a ticket. Liedcenter.org.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 10 a.m. State Capitol, 1445 K St. Hearing Room 1113.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Association — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Councilman James Michael Bowers northeast citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m. Public is invited to view on: LNKTV 5, Allo channel 2, Charter/Spectrum 1300 and Windstream 1005; speaker is Liz Elliott, Director of Transportation and Utilities.
West Haymarket JPA Board — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 s. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 4:45, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone needing support after a loss, meets every other Thursday, Dec. 3, 17, and 31, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
