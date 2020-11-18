Calendar, 11-19 Thursday

Events

"Cans for cookies" fundraiser at the Warm Cookie — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Get a free cookie for each donation of a can or other nonperishable food item, benefiting FoodNet Inc. Drop your donations via curbside pickup, limit 6 cookies per vehicle, per day, 3700 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/events/463860681243770.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru distribution at Innovation Campus — 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, 2021 Transformation Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Shop the Blocks downtown — 4-8 p.m. Last day to get an all-access pass, including a shopping bag, store discounts, giveaways and more, $7 per person. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.

Livestream events