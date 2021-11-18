Calendar, 11-19 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Gifts of Love Toy Drive — Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Third Friday event — Noyes Art Gallery, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Featuring Kevin Baker, painting and sculpture; Lynette Fast, jewelry and painting; Lorena Wachendorf, painting; Dana Clements, painting; Ren's Nest Gems, jewelry; Alycia Tiemann Brady, painting; 119 S. Ninth St.

VA Coffeehaus — Auld Pavilion, 10 a.m. live music with Bill Chrastil; Noon, Quilts of Valor presentation; coffee tea and snacks provided, free event, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.