Calendar, 11-19 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive — Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Third Friday event — Noyes Art Gallery, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Featuring Kevin Baker, painting and sculpture; Lynette Fast, jewelry and painting; Lorena Wachendorf, painting; Dana Clements, painting; Ren's Nest Gems, jewelry; Alycia Tiemann Brady, painting; 119 S. Ninth St.
VA Coffeehaus — Auld Pavilion, 10 a.m. live music with Bill Chrastil; Noon, Quilts of Valor presentation; coffee tea and snacks provided, free event, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Concerts
NMEA All-State Jazz Band and Chorus concert — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 4:30 p.m., $20, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
NMEA All-State Orchestra and Band concert — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $20, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Playhouse, Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday: $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"A Shayna Maidel" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; third floor Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory Threater, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Register
Turkey Trot — Cooper YMCA, Nov. 25. 8 a.m. 1-mile fun run or walk; 8:30 a.m. 5K race. 6767 S. 14th St. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Lincoln Children's Zoo, Nov. 26-Dec. 30. 40-foot Christmas tree, lighted animal figures, train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, snack stations; guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights
