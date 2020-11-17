Calendar: 11-18 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.

Food Bank of Lincoln: drive-thru food distribution at Gateway Mall — 3-4 p.m. Drive up to the parking lot with your vehicle, pick up one box of food, anyone in need is welcome, 6100 O St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.

Entertainment