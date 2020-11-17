Calendar: 11-18 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Food Bank of Lincoln: drive-thru food distribution at Gateway Mall — 3-4 p.m. Drive up to the parking lot with your vehicle, pick up one box of food, anyone in need is welcome, 6100 O St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Entertainment
Music Bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. — 7 p.m. Listen to a song clip, mark your card, win prizes, free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
Star Wars trivia at Kinkaider Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Trivia night and dinner at Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, dinner available to purchase from Country Sliced Ham, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream
International Quilt Museum "Art Market, At Home" online fundraiser — Wednesday-Friday. Items for purchase, benefiting International Quilt Museum. Register: go.unl.edu/iqmfriendsartmarket.
"Living with Alzheimer's": Program for caregivers via Zoom — 6-8 p.m. Virtual program with tips and strategies, assisting caregivers who are aiding people in the early and middle stages of Alzheimer's. Go to: Rb.gy/xbisj3.
Lied Center presents: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey to Statuary Hall — 7:30 p.m. Donations accepted to get an online ticket, free to $50, must register: Tickets.liedcenter.org/2299/2311
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Shop the Blocks — 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Get a $7 all-access pass including a shopping bag, store discounts and giveaways. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
